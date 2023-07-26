FG detects 1,618 civil servants parading fake letters of employment

The Federal Government says it has detected 1,618 civil servants with fake employment letters.

This, it said, as part of its efforts to block leakages and incessant infiltration of ghost workers in the civil service.

Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking during a media parley ahead of the 2023 civil service week.

According to her, the discovery was made after the introduction of control mechanisms set up by the Service to address loopholes identified in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The Head of Service said 69,854 officers have been captured in the core Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) across the six geopolitical zones of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

She added that the exercise has recorded continuous suspension of officers from the IPPIS platform for not uploading their records.

Yemi-Esan also disclosed that the government was working towards an upward review of the Duty Tour Allowances of civil servants.

“Presidential Committee on Salary Harmonization is working to review salaries to reduce the disparity. 40% of basic salary has been approved by FEC as Peculiar allowance with effect from January 2023. Also, we are working towards upward review of staff Duty Tour Allowance (DTA),” she said.