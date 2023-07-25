BREAKING: DSS operatives overpower prison officials, rearrest Emefiele

Operatives of the Department of State services (DSS) have overpowered officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service and rearrested Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The operatives took custody of Emefiele after a physical fight with officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The fight came after Emefiele was granted bail by the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The DSS operatives had brawl with prison officials over the custody of Emefiele.

The fight occurred in front of Nicholas Oweibo’s courtroom at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi.

Shortly after the brawl, the prison officials left the premises of the federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos.