Nigerian footballer Abubakar Lawal dies in Uganda

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given confirmation on the death of a former Nigerian Under-20 international footballer, Mr Abubakar Lawal, in Uganda.

The Acting Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, in a statement in Abuja, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is deeply affected by the sudden and tragic death of Abubakar, a professional footballer with Vipers Football Club in Uganda and a final-year Business Administration student at Cavendish University.

“In this moment of grief, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and the entire Nigerian football community during this difficult time. The late Abubakar Lawal was a former Nigerian Under-20 international footballer, and until his unfortunate demise, he was playing professional football with Vipers Football Club in Uganda and was also a final-year Business Administration student at Cavendish University.

“The Ministry has been in contact with the Nigerian High Commission in Kampala, Uganda, which is working closely with local authorities to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his untimely death. We are committed to ensuring that a thorough and transparent investigation is conducted, including an autopsy to verify the cause of death. The Ministry has also directed the High Commission in Kampala to provide all necessary consular assistance to support the family and ensure that justice is served,” Ebienfa said.

Ebienfa further stated that the Ministry wished to stress that Nigeria values the strong bilateral relations with Uganda, adding that the Nigerian government is confident that the Ugandan authorities will handle the matter with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.

“We call for calm and patience as the investigation unfolds and urge the public to refrain from speculation that could hinder the process.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to monitor the situation closely, while we remain resolute and committed to protecting the welfare and rights of all Nigerian citizens abroad. May the soul of Mr Abubakar Lawal rest in perfect peace,” Ebienfa also said.