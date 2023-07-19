Tobi Amusan provisionally suspended for missing drug tests

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has provisionally suspended Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan for allegedly missing drug tests.

AIU which announced the sanction in a statement on its Twitter account on Wednesday, said, “The AIU confirms that it has today charged and provisionally suspended Tobi Amusan (NGR) for 3 Whereabouts Failures.”

Amusan had earlier taken to her social media pages to announce the charge tendered against her by the AIU.

The 26-year-old said the AIU claimed she violated its rule by “missing three tests in 12 months”.

The Nigerian declared herself “a clean athlete” and vowed to challenge the allegations.

Amusan also said she was “tested within days” of her third alleged missed test.

“Today, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having three missed tests in 12 months,” the athlete had said.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships.

According to the AIU, an athlete who misses tests within a period of 12 months is guilty of anti-doping rule violation, and the penalty includes suspension for two years, which may be reduced to a minimum of one year depending on the degree of fault.

Meanwhile, the anti-doping body said Amusan’s charge will be heard by the disciplinary tribunal and determined before the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Hungary.