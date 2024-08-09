Ex-CAF President, Issa Hayatou dies at 77

Issa Hayatou, former president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has died, aged of 77.

The Cameroonian football administrator, who was a key figure in African football for decades, passed away in Paris on Thursday, August 8, 2024, a day before his 78th birthday.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president described the late Hayatou as a ‘passionate sports fan” in a post on Instagram on Thursday evening.

News continues after this Advertisement

He wrote: “Saddened to hear of the passing of former Caf president, former Fifa president ad interim, Fifa vice president, and Fifa council member, Issa Hayatou.”

“A passionate sports fan, he dedicated his life to sports administration.

“On behalf of Fifa, condolences go to his family, friends, former colleagues and all who knew him. Rest in peace.”

Hayatou was a Cameroonian sports executive, athlete, and football administrator who served as CAF president between 1988 and 2017.

He also served as the acting FIFA president until 26 February 2016 as the previous president Sepp Blatter was banned from all football-related activities in 2015 as a part of the that year’s FIFA corruption investigation.

In 2002, he ran for president of FIFA but was defeated by Blatter.

Hayatou was also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Cameroonian was in November 2010 alleged by the BBC to have taken bribes in the 1990s regarding the awarding of World Cup television rights, an allegation the IOC announced it would investigate.

Following the 2015 FIFA corruption case, Hayatou took charge of FIFA, as the acting president, until 26 February 2016 when Gianni Infantino was elected to the position.

On 16 March 2017, he was defeated by Malagasy challenger Ahmad Ahmad, ending Hayatou’s 29-year reign as the CAF President.

On 24 May 2017, he was appointed President of the National Football Academy by the president of Cameroon, Paul Biya.

News continues after this Advertisement