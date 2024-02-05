Connect with us

Tobi Amusan sets new African 60m hurdles indoor record
Published

6 hours ago

on

Tobi Amusan sets new African 60m hurdles indoor record

Nigerian sprinter, Tobi Amusan, has set new African women’s indoor record in 60 metres after running 7.75 seconds at the New Balance Indoor Gand Prix in Boston.

Amusan’s 7.75 seconds performance at Boston means she retired the 7.77 record she earlier set in Kazakhstan at the Astana Indoor Meet in January.

The 7.75 effort was not, however, enough for first position in Boston, as Amusan came second behind America’s Tia Jones, who finished in 7.72 seconds.

Closely following Amusan in third position was Bahama’s Devynne Chalton, who finished in 7.76 seconds.

Amusan had on January 27 in her opening race of the new athletic season, beaten the African record set by her compatriot Gloria Alozie.

