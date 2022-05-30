NCDC confirms 21 suspected Monkeypox cases, 1 death

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said 21 suspected cases of monkeypox virus were reported in the country between January 1 and May 29.

According to agency, the suspected cases, 21 were confirmed in nine states with Adamawa leading with 6, Lagos, 4; Cross River, 2; FCT, 2; Kano, 2; Delta, 2; Bayelsa, 2; Rivers, 1; and Imo, 1.

The NCDC said one death was recorded in a 40-year-old man with renal co-morbidity and on immune-suppressive drugs.

“The twenty (20) new suspected cases in May 2022 were reported from 11 states – Lagos (5), Bayelsa (2), Adamawa (2), Rivers (2), Niger (2), FCT (2), Delta (1), Oyo (1), Kaduna (1), Edo (1) and Gombe (1).

“This is a 100% increase in case reporting as compared with April 2022, when 10 new cases were reported, and is likely due to ongoing efforts to increase awareness and improve surveillance.

“The six (6) new confirmed positive cases (out of the 20 suspected cases) in May 2022 were confirmed from four (4) states – Bayelsa (2), Adamawa (2), Lagos (1), and Rivers (1)”.

The NCDC said it had activated the National Multisectoral Emergency Operations Centre at level 2 to continue to coordinate ongoing response activities