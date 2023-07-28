Federal govt raises hazard allowance of NAFDAC, NCDC, others

The Federal Government of Nigeria has raised the hazard allowance for non-hospital-based health professionals in the country.

The government disclosed this in a circular dated July 26, 2023, and signed by Ekpo Nta, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission.

The circular titled, “Review of hazard allowance for non-hospital-based agencies on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure,” reads in part, “Further to our circular No. SWC/S/04/S.218/II/405 dated December 22, 2021, the Federal Government has approved the upward review of hazard allowance applicable to non-hospital based health professionals in the federal public service.”

The circular shows that the hazard allowance for health professionals on the Consolidated Health Salary Structure from grade level one to five was reviewed upward from N5,000 to N10,000.

Also, health professionals on CONHESS from grade level six to 15 will henceforth get N18,000 instead of N10,000.

Similarly, the allowance for health workers from grade level one to 10 on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure was reviewed upward from N10,000 to N18,000.

The commission noted that the approval took effect on June 1, 2023.

Non-hospital-based agencies are the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, the National Health Insurance Authority, The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, among others.