OBINNA EZUGWU

The number of people infected with the novel Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria has risen to 343, following the emergence of 20 new cases on Monday.

This is according to latest figures from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the figures announced on Monday night, a total number of 10 people have now died from the virus in the country, while 91 have been discharged.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

13 in Lagos

2 in Edo

2 in Kano

2 in Ogun

1 in Ondo

“As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths. No of states with confirmed cases:19,” the NCDC said in the update.

“As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are

343 confirmed cases

91 discharged

10 deaths

“Lagos- 189

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 14

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Ondo- 3

Delta- 3

Kano- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1”