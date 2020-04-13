Adebayo Obajemu

As part of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc’s continued efforts to support Federal and State Governments, as well as key public agencies and healthcare providers in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has put its transport fleet and Spray tankers to work, to help in delivering essential supplies and services.

On April 10, to aid the Akwa Ibom State Government in the donation of rice to its citizens, Julius Berger enacted its logistics solutions. Convoys of Julius Berger’s tippers transported loads of rice to various markets (rice stores), for further distribution to Local Government Areas (LGA’s) across Akwa Ibom State. The transport and delivery to markets was made just in time for the 2020 Easter Holiday weekend.

In another development, Julius Berger also deployed its fleet of water tankers and technical personnel in support of the FCT Abuja authorities in the fumigation of the Federal Capital Territory against the covid 19 pandemic.

In a Press Statement issued by the head of the Media Relations Office of the company, Prince Moses Duku, in Abuja, Julius Berger has pledged that it will continue to utilize its resources, facilities and know-how to provide impactful support directly to those working the front lines to tackle the spread of the pandemic and minimize its effects on the country and its citizenry till the eradication of its threat to human safety