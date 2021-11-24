Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said the country’s national carrier, Nigerian Air, will take off by April 2022.

Sirika who disclosed this minister while briefing state house correspondents after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja, said the national carrier will create about 70,000 jobs for Nigerians.

He said the national carrier will be run by a company in which the Nigerian government will hold a five percent stake while Nigerian entrepreneurs will hold 46 percent.

According to him, the remaining 49 percent will be reserved for yet to be assigned strategic equity partners, including foreign investors.