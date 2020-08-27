President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Nigerian-born Kaycee Madu, appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the Government of Alberta, in Canada.

The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Thursday.

Madu makes history as the first African born provincial Minister in Canadian history and is also the Provincial Secretary and Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Alberta.

Buhari described the honour as “landmark and historic,” saying “it once again pedestals people of Nigerian descent as go-getters, who distinguish themselves in different walks of life.’’

According to the president, as the first Black Justice Minister and Solicitor-General in Canada, Madu has written himself into history books.

He urged Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to remain good ambassadors of their country. (NAN)