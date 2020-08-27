The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), on Thursday said it was going to start the training of 500 public servants to champion digital transformation agenda in Federal Public Institutions (FPIs).

Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of NITDA, said this at the inauguration of Digital Transformation Technical Working Group (DT-TWGs) for phase one of FPIs with 100 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Abuja.

Inuwa said the training was needed to build the capacity of the public servants toward developing a formidable process that engendered digital economy.

“We would embark on a massive training and capacity building for the DT-TWG members by Sept. 2, at the NITDA digital centre.

“The programme is expected to empower about 500 members of DT-TWGs across the first set of FPIs and the aim is to empower them to be able to discharge their responsibilities efficiently.

“It is going to be a customised training to aid them accelerate and lead their organisations’ digital transformation,” Inuwa said.

He also said that NITDA recognised some MDAs among the 100 FPIs who were outstanding in deploying IT for service delivery adding that it was expected of all public institutions to be digitised.

According to him, different criteria were used to assess the IT compliance and deployment level which made them stand out.

“Based on the last IT systems, digital services and capability assessment for the 100 FPIs we are recognising outstanding FPIs in the categories of top ICT strategic plan implementing institution.”

Other criteria were top data localisation compliant institution, top ICT infrastructure and services outsourcing institution, top IT security readiness institution, top interoperability readiness institution, among other conditions.

Nigerian Postal Service, Bank of Industry, Federal Inland Revenue Services, Nigeria Customs Service and National Health Insurance Scheme were among agencies that were awarded.

He, however, urged other MDAs to digitise their processes for easy service delivery and a better transition to the digital economy. (NAN)