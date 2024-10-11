Determined to further its goals as a well-rounded company, the furniture production facility of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Abuja Furniture Production, AFP has hosted the Guild of Professional Fine Artists of Nigeria to a vibrant celebration of art.

The event which held in Abuja was dedicated towards fostering the appreciation of fine art both in Nigeria and on the international stage.

Guided by its motto of creativity, integrity, and service to society, the Guild brought together talented artists and designers, transforming AFP’s showroom into a dynamic cultural space where furniture and art coexisted seamlessly.

Visitors had the opportunity to experience AFP’s furniture in a whole new light, immersed in the context of creative installations that highlighted the craftsmanship and attention to detail that define the ideals of the furniture company, even as they moved across the venue admiring pieces of artworks alongside the alluring furniture works.

According to the General Manager of AFP, Oliver Cohnen in a short remark at the historic event, AFP is not just a leading furniture manufacturer; we’re creators of experiences, memories, and moments. Since 1991, we’ve been crafting more than just furniture in Nigeria, we’ve been shaping spaces that bring people closer together, that breathe life into homes, workplaces, and hospitality venues.

Speaking as he conducts some visitors to the rare show around the showroom, Cohnen added: with every piece we design, we aim to spark connections: between people, with their surroundings, and to the limitless world of creativity.

He said, as part of the Julius Berger legacy, AFP’s award-winning, bespoke furniture solutions blend modern aesthetics with timeless craftsmanship, adding, every project we undertake is personal, designed with care and attention to reflect the heart and vision of our clients. Whether it’s a home filled with laughter, an office that drives innovation, or a restaurant that invites conversation, our mission is to create spaces that elevate and inspire daily life.

Artist and one of the organisers of the meet, Millicent Osumuo was full of satisfaction with the event even as she was full of appreciation to AFP for the collaboration saying, it was a truly enriching experience, and we look forward to future collaborations.

The unique celebration of Art attracted prominent dignitaries, including the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, the Regional Manager, Abuja Operations, Engr Oliver Berger and Guido Abel also of Regional Central North with other management staff.

His Royal Majesty Alaiyeluwa Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi ( Kusenla III ),The Oba Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal ( Abisogun II ), The 15th Oniru of Iruland and members of the Senate such as Sen. Ede Dafinone, Sen. Ireti Kingibe, Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and Sen. Ogoshi Onawo, along with some members of the international community also graced the occasion.