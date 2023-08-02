As the ultimatum given to coup leaders in Niger Republic to return power to Mohamed Bazoum, the deposed president looms, the Chiefs of Defence Staff of the West African sub-region have commenced a crucial meeting at the Defence headquarters, Abuja.

The meeting which is expected to last for two days, is chaired by Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

ECOWAS leaders, imposed sanctions on Niger and issued a warning of the potential use of force on the junta after a one-week ultimatum to restore President Bazoum.

Chiefs of Defence Staff of Nigeria, Ghana, the Gambia, Togo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cote d Ivoire, Cape Verde, Senegal, Benin Republic, Guinea Bissau are at the meeting.

Representatives from Niger, Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau were absent at the meeting

Also present, according to Vanguard report, is the Commissioner for Political Affairs of ECOWAS.

The military junta on their part had earlier expressed opposition to any aggression against Niger by regional or Western nations.

ECOWAS statement released after the regional leader’s summit had declared “zero tolerance” for coups adding that it would “take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order” if its demands were not met within a week.

This is the first time ECOWAS has threatened military action to reverse the coups that have taken place in the region in recent years.