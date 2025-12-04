JUST IN: Tinubu Swears In Gen. Chris Musa as Defence Minister

General Christopher Musa (rtd), former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has formally assumed office as Nigeria’s Minister of Defence after taking his oath before President Bola Tinubu on Thursday at the State House, Abuja.

The swearing-in, which came less than a day after his confirmation by the Senate, marks the latest major change in the administration’s security leadership.

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga confirmed the ceremony in a Facebook post, sharing a photograph of the retired general taking his oath and noting: “General Christopher Musa takes oath of office as Nigeria’s new Defence Minister.”

During his marathon screening on Wednesday, the Senate engaged the ex-CDS for over five hours. Musa assured lawmakers that he would drive a more coordinated security strategy, including the creation of a comprehensive national database to support intelligence operations.

He also emphasised the need for stronger participation of local and state governments in tackling insecurity, along with reforms in the legal system to ensure faster, more decisive responses to emerging threats.

“These are Nigerian challenges, not solely for the armed forces,” he said. “We will overcome them by working together. Even as CDS, I worked to harmonise the service chiefs, and we will continue to close operational gaps. There should be no negotiation with criminals—they only use such opportunities to regroup and acquire more weapons.”

Reacting to conversations around alleged Christian genocide, Musa insisted terrorism cuts across all divides.

“We are all victims,” he said. “They kill indiscriminately. We must unite to stop the killings, these are evil actors on drugs who recognise no boundaries.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio praised the nominee for his clarity and patience throughout the screening, remarking: “I have not seen any nominee who has answered all questions since 1999.” The Senate thereafter confirmed him via a unanimous voice vote.

Musa replaces Hon. Badaru Abubakar, who resigned earlier this month.

At 58, Gen. Musa brings decades of military command experience to the role. He served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 to October 2025 and won the prestigious Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012.

Born in Sokoto in 1967, he attended school in the state before moving to the College of Advanced Studies, Zaria, in 1986. Later that year he joined the Nigerian Defence Academy, earning a BSc in 1991 and receiving his commission as a Second Lieutenant.

His career spans numerous high-level operations and leadership postings, including General Staff Officer 1 (Training/Operations) at HQ 81 Division; Commanding Officer, 73 Battalion; Assistant Director, Operational Requirements at Army Policy and Plans; Commander, Sector 3 of Operation Lafiya Dole; Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad region; and Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai.

Before becoming CDS in 2023, he led the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps.

Now as Defence Minister, Musa is expected to steer sweeping reforms in Nigeria’s security architecture and strengthen the country’s response to terrorism, banditry, and other nationwide threats.