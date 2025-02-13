Ribadu tells Canada to “go to hell” over visa denial

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

on

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), has said Canada can “go to hell,” while condemning the North American country’s decision to deny visas to Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, and other senior military officials.

The military officers were due to attend an event in Canada honouring war veterans, but only a portion of the delegation was granted visas, leading to strong reactions from Nigerian authorities.

Ribadu and Musa spoke on Thursday at the inaugural annual lecture of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) in Abuja.

The event, attended by security experts and government officials, focused on national security challenges and international cooperation.

Addressing the visa denial, Ribadu expressed frustration, describing it as disrespectful, while Musa emphasised the need for Nigeria to assert itself on the global stage and not be taken for granted.

Musa recounted the experience, noting that he and his team had been invited to the veterans’ event but faced an unexpected setback when some members of the delegation were denied entry.

The defence chief described the situation as disappointing but saw it as a reminder for Nigeria to strengthen its independence and resilience.

“Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada for an event to honour our veterans, those who were injured during battles, and we were supposed to be there,” he said.

“We were invited with our team. Half of us have gone, and half have been denied. It’s very disappointing.

“It’s a clear reminder that the country must stand on its own, stand strong as a nation, and should no longer be taken for granted.”

Ribadu on his part, reinforced the importance of making Nigeria self-sufficient, citing the incident as further motivation to work towards national progress.

He commended Musa for his leadership in tackling security challenges, stressing the need for continued collaboration among security agencies.

The NSA said, “Thank you for having the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell.

“Even though it’s painful and disrespectful, we are peaceful and strong, and I agree with you that it is time to fix our country.

“Yet, this is another reason we must work hard to make Nigeria thrive. I commend you for providing purposeful leadership in the fight against insecurity.”

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

