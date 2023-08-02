The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State branch, has directed its members in three government hospitals on Lagos Island to embark on indefinite strike over the death of Dr. Diaso Vwaere, its member.

Dr. Vwaere died in an elevator accident on Tuesday.

The directive is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of NMA in the state, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu and Dr Ajibowo Ismail, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vwaere, a medical house officer with the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, died on Aug. 1, owing to the injuries sustained when the elevator she was in crashed from the 10th floor of the hospital building.

NMA directed the doctors at the General Hospital, Odan; Lagos Island Maternity Hospital and Massey Street Children’s Hospital to embark on the strike until investigations into the cause of the death were completed and justice served.

“The information we got was that she was trapped in the elevator for more than 40 minutes before she was rescued.

“We were also reliably informed that there was no blood available for resuscitation, and this has become a recurring issue as a result of the review made by the government on the previous policy on blood donation.

“To us, this was an avoidable death and it’s unfortunate that it was allowed to happen. We are pained and we are mourning.

“We are well aware that this same elevator has been a source of problem for many years during which several complaints had been made to all relevant agencies with no respite.

“It is very painful that at a time when the country is battling with unprecedented brain drain, a young colleague that would have been expected to attend to 6,000 Nigerians was allowed to die a needless death,” the association said.

It called for immediate, unbiased investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“That all those found culpable in this matter, especially the General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Management Agency, Ms Adenike Adekambi, are all brought to justice,” the association said.