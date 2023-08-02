Family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has affirmed Barrister Aloy Ejimakor as Kanu’s lawyer, countering some media publications that the lawyer has been sacked as the lawyer of freedom fighter.

According to Kanu’s senior brother, Prince Kingsley Kanunta Kanu in a press release on Tuesday, the family debunked a media publication that IPOB has sacked Ejimakor

They maintained, “For the avoidance of any doubt, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor personally and physically met with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu just days ago on 24th July 2023. And on 27th July 2023, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with my younger sibling. The main event of both visitations was the standing Direct Order of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on termination of Sit-At-Home which he had issued through Barrister Aloy Ejimakor on 24th July”.

The family also said Ejimakor was not hired or retained by Emma Powerful or the Department of State of IPOB which Powerful stated he was speaking for, stating “Instead, it was Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (in his official capacity as Supreme Leader of IPOB) that hired Barr. Ejimakor in late 2017. So, unless Emma Powerful and DOS believe that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has become vegetative (as they once rumoured), how can they suddenly begin to make decisions for him?”

They noted, “To be sure, what is propelling the DOS is the same animus and jealousy that had propelled them to mess up the first direct order issued by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in 2021, terminating the sit-at-home. The DOS was driven mad with jealousy and envy that the order was delivered to, and announced by my humble self (Prince Kingsley Kanunta Kanu) instead of by the DOS, and for this reason alone the DOS sabotaged that initial effort by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to terminate the Sit-At-Home.