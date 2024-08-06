Army blows hot, says hoisting Russian flags in Nigeria treasonable

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has described as a treasonable offence, the hoisting of Russian flags in the cities of Nigeria by some protesters.

Gen. Musa spoke to State House Correspondents on Monday at the end of the security meeting summoned by President Bola Tinubu amid the ongoing nationwide protest against hunger and bad governance in the country.

The security meeting which held at the President’s office at the State House Abuja, also looked into the new trend of protesters hoisting the Russian flag in some states in the north.

Some protesters in Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara and Plateau states have hoisted the Russian flags during protests.

The CDS vowed that those behind such a grievous offence would face the wrath of the law.

“We went to brief Mr President on the situation on ground and we know that since the riot (protest) started, all the security agencies are together,” he said.

“Initially, when the riot (protest) started they said it was a peaceful riot but we have realised that there are individuals that are willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem. And we can see clearly what has happened since it has commenced. Criminals have taken over, a lot of looting taking place, stealing and all sorts of things are happening.

“And besides, all of us have seen it where foreign flags have been flown within the sovereignty of Nigeria, and that is totally unacceptable.

“We are warning in clear terms and the President has also said we should convey this, that we will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria.

“That is treasonable offense, and it will be viewed and treated as such. So nobody shall allow himself to be used by any individual.

“ For those of them flying flags and if you’ll see a lot of them are kids being pushed to do that, we’re following up with those sponsoring them.

“Those who are pushing them because you know, flags were also made. We have identified those areas and we are going to take serious action against that.The President is clear on his instructions for us not to accept anyone that wants to disrupt the peace and tranquility of Nigeria.

“And we are all standing here together to show Nigerians that we’re working closely, we are working together with synergy to ensure that there’s still peace and tranquility in Nigeria, that we have assured Mr. President.”

Fielding questions on the issue of coup being rumoured in some quarters, the CDS said, “ Also the issue of coups, Nigeria is a sovereign nation, Nigeria is a democratic nation all security agencies are here to defend democracy and ensure that democracy continues to thrive.

“We will not accept anyone pushing or taking any action, seemingly or for whatever reason to want to push for any change of government. Democracy is what we stand for, democracy is what will continue to defend.”

Asked to clarify the allegations that some soldiers partook in the looting in some states, the army chief said, “No. I think it has been cleared, I think it was also a misconception. They actually have seen those things and they wanted to clear them away from the area and that’s what was done.

“We have investigated thoroughly, the Chief of army Staff is here. we have investigated thoroughly and there is nothing like such. No member of the Armed Forces fell into doing that.”

General Musa reiterated his earlier position that the military will step in to quell the protests if it gets out of hand.

He said: “You can see that some people supervising elements to push individuals to carry Russian flags in Nigeria, Nigeria is a sovereignty, that is crossing the red lines and we will not accept that.

“And those ones who have done that will go in for the books and they will be prosecuted.”

Further asked whether those behind the action have been identified, he simply responded, “I’m sure you have seen them on TV, that is enough for you to see.,”

In attendance at the meeting are the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Among the security and law enforcement agency heads participating are the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and the three service chiefs; as well as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Equally at the meeting are the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai, Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col Adewale Adeniyi; as well as the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap.

