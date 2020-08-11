Nigerian government has commenced the Second phase of its Digital projects to drive the Digital Economy in the country.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Communications, Dr Isa Ali Pantami who launched the project virtually on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari enlisted eleven completed projects for the Digital Economy sector.

The projects are located across the country to diversify Nigeria’s economy, ensure security and fight corruption through Information Communications Technology (ICT) and Telecommunications solutions. (VON)