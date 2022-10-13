NCFront, coalition groups reject Labour Party’s PCC list

The National Consultative Front (NCFront), the umbrella body of the 3rd Force Movement in Nigeria, comprising key Support Groups and the 40Million Ballots Movement, have rejected the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), list released on Wednesday in Abuja by the Leadership of the Labour Party and close Associates of the Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

The Stakeholders and Allies of the NCFront-3rd Force Movement, who adopted the Labour Party as its 3rd Force Mega Party for the 2023 Elections in May this year with over 20 million members condemned the PCC list for accommodating some known opportunists, inflitrators and political jobbers who will constitute a major liability to the Party’s Campaign and the 2023 rescue mission of Nigerians.

The Labour Party Allies and Stakeholders also took a swipe at the list for being filled with wrong positioning and placements of members and for being heavily lopsided due to lack of consultations required for such important and sensitive exercise and that in spite of sending a robust list of Leaders, zonal, State Coordinators and Key associates of the NCFront to both the leadership of Party and Campaign Organisation to enrich the PCC and make it inclusive and resourceful, the inputs and effort of the NCFront, which is the largest Coalition in the Labour Party’s 2023 rescue mission, was jettison as the final list was heavily coloured by favoritism.

Communications Executive, NCFront, Ms Bilikis Bello, said, “NCFront Leadership, Stakeholders and Allies demand for a complete overhauling of the demoralizing and demobilizing PCC list before next week, as the list in some cases include the names of some known active members of PDP and APC and opportunistic elements, who are used to reaping from where they have not sown”.

Also, Convener, 40Million Ballots Movement, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, said, “Leadership and Stakeholders of the 3rd Force Movement however warn that failure to review and correct the PCC List by this weekend will be followed by a major leadership and stakeholders meeting of all aggrieved Allies of the 3rd Force Movement to review the movement’s continued alliance in Labour Party, which may lead into fresh negotiations with other like-minded political parties and allies, who will be appreciative and accommodating of its rescue agenda with full respect for the teeming members and leadership of the 3rd Force Movement”.