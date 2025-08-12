Labour Party slams ‘selective justice’ over Ibom Air incident, as airline denies leaking video 

The Labour Party (LP) has accused Nigeria’s federal government and aviation authorities of practicing “selective justice” in the handling of two recent high-profile aviation incidents, warning that such double standards threaten the rule of law and undermine national unity.

In a statement signed by Ken Asogwa, Senior Special Adviser to the Acting National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, the LP contrasted the treatment of Fuji music star Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, with that of Ms. Comfort Emmanson, a passenger involved in an altercation on an Ibom Air flight.

According to the party, last week Nigerians were shocked by reports that K1, a personal friend of President Bola Tinubu, allegedly attempted to halt a taxiing Value Jet aircraft, an act that could have endangered the lives of hundreds of passengers.

“This flagrant violation of established aviation safety regulations was conveniently glossed over by the relevant authorities, apparently because of the musician’s proximity to the President,” the statement read.

By contrast, the party said, Ms. Emmanson faced immediate and severe consequences after allegedly refusing to switch off her phone – which she claimed was in flight mode – during take-off on an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos. She was accused of assaulting a crew member during the incident.

“What followed was a swift and shocking sequence of events: Ms. Emmanson was stripped naked by aviation security, arraigned, imprisoned at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, banned for life from flying Ibom Air, and placed on the Airline Operators of Nigeria’s ‘No-Fly’ list, all within 24 hours. Who knew Nigerian justice could move with such lightning speed?” the LP asked.

While acknowledging that Ms. Emmanson may have breached passenger safety protocols, the party condemned what it called “inhumane treatment” in violation of her constitutional right to personal dignity. It also faulted aviation stakeholders for defending K1 instead of condemning his alleged actions.

“The message from these two episodes could not be clearer: if you are connected to those in power, you can flout the law with impunity. If you are not, the system will come down on you with crushing force. This selective application of justice is not justice at all, it is the most insidious form of pretended justice,” the LP declared.

The statement reminded President Tinubu of the second and third stanzas of the recently reinstated national anthem, which he signed into law: “Our flag shall be a symbol that truth and justice reign” and “Help us to build a nation where no man is oppressed.”

“It is time to ensure that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander,” the party added, urging that K1 be held to the same standards of accountability as Ms. Emmanson.

Ibom Air Denies Leaking Viral Video

Meanwhile, Ibom Air has denied responsibility for the release of a viral video showing Ms. Emmanson in a state of indecent exposure during the in-flight altercation.

The airline’s Group Manager for Marketing and Communications, Aniekan Essienette, told TVC News on Monday that while the incident occurred aboard one of their aircraft, the footage was not leaked by any of its staff.

“As much as the video was taken on board, we had several other people who were not Ibom Air employees around the vicinity. So, anyone could have taken that video,” Essienette said. “We do not condone such indecent exposure, so we would not have been the ones to release it.”

Her remarks followed Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo’s directive to sanction any Ibom Air staff member found responsible for leaking the footage. Keyamo said filming for court evidence was appropriate but releasing such sensitive material to the public was “totally unacceptable.”

Essienette explained that the passenger was eventually removed from the aircraft after resisting instructions to disembark. “She had tried to come out earlier, but she was restrained because of some activities that had happened behind the scenes, and eventually, the pilot in command had to call security,” she said.

On the broader issue of disruptive passenger behaviour, Essienette stressed that no airline seeks to humiliate its customers and urged authorities to focus on preventing such incidents in the future.