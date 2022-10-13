FG to release N50bn to ASUU as earned allowances

Nigeria’s federal government will release the sum of N50 billion to take care of outstanding earned allowances of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) before handing over the duty to governing council of universities.

This is as the government plans to take over the payment of earned allowances of lecturers and other university workers in their respective institutions from 2024.

A source within the National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of Universities made this known in an interview with Punch in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Also on the issue of earned allowances, 50 billion has been budgeted to cater for outstanding earned allowances while 170 billion has been fixed for salary increase. However, from 2024, it is the various governing councils that will be paying earned allowances while 300 billion will go for revitalization,” Punch quoted the source as saying.

Meanwhile, the academic union is scheduled to meet today regarding its ongoing strike action and is likely to call it off on or before Friday. .

ASUU across the country have begun to vote as regards the strike.

The branch chairpersons are expected to turn in their reports to enable a formal decision by the NEC on Thursday.