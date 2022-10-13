Bola Tinubu, presidential flag bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) scored a point in the United States as a magazine containing his achievements and his anticipated strides if elected president surfaced at the premises of the 2022 World Bank meeting in Washington DC, in what was described by participants at the Summer meeting as a strategic focus.

The meeting which started last weekend was greeted by a conspicuous 52 page editorial, most of which discussed what it captioned as , “The President Nigeria Needs” in flowing and lucid literature with pictures and data.

The literature was believed to have been flown to the venue from Lagos as one of the fore-runners of the 2023 presidential election projects to a very high segment of the global financial and development communities.

Investigations reveal that the literature material may have been sponsored as an advertisement package by some admirers of the APC candidate because the media team of Tinubu was said to have not originated the magazine and are not aware of it.

The contents of the piece were authored by two corporate executives believed to have been in the maritime business and regulatory import and export trade administration.

Our contacts in Washington believe that the editorial is detailed and provided more enduring characterisation of the capacities of the candidate who they said may leverage the publication in closing some gaps hitherto unprovided by any existing literature on him.

Many Nigerians and participants from Nigeria, especially the media, CBN, and diplomatic circles from several countries were seen clutching the publication.

Our sources noted that the appearance of the editorial may have vindicated the Economists position on his popularity, preparedness, larger followership and huge war-chest in the pursuit of his life-time ambition.

It is believed that the publication has not appeared in Nigeria, obviously for strategic reasons..