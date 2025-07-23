Obi was informed of my decision to attend Abure-led NEC meeting – Datti Baba-Ahmed

The 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, has clarified that his attendance at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting convened by the Julius Abure-led faction of the party was done with the full knowledge of his principal, Peter Obi.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday, Baba-Ahmed described himself as a “peacemaker on a peace mission,” stressing that his actions were part of ongoing efforts to reconcile aggrieved members and strengthen the party.

“Labour Party is not a party to walk away from, not a party to abandon or ignore,” he said. “I assure you that every little step I take, concerned parties are aware. I don’t need to get too much into our internal operations, but let me give you a categorical answer — everyone that needs to know about what I do is aware.”

Baba-Ahmed said he had been actively calling for dialogue among LP stakeholders, insisting that unity was essential for the party to remain a credible alternative in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“I call for parties to come together and talk; that’s the way forward. When these meetings happen, journalists will have the headlines. I’m a positive catalyst in this case. My goal is to bring people together to unite, understand each other, and make serious efforts again to rescue Nigeria,” he added.

According to Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party, like other political platforms, has suffered from what he described as “the captors of the Nigerian state,” but he believes the party still has a vital role to play in shaping the country’s future.

“Whoever is on a mission to distort clean and unambitious efforts should understand that all we are doing is simply expressing concerns and fears. The focus is unity and progress,” he said.

Reacting to comments by Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, who claimed that Obi’s supporters were unaware of his engagement with the Abure-led group, Baba-Ahmed dismissed the notion of any misunderstanding.

“I don’t talk to Mr. Tanko; I relate directly with our leader, His Excellency Peter Obi — and I did. Peter Obi is aware. He has probably been too busy to update the Tankos around him,” he explained.

“I speak with the boss, not with those who move around him, and I’m happy to still have the Tankos around. They are loyal and active. But please, Peter Obi is aware,” Baba-Ahmed emphasised.