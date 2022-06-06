NCAA issues Air Transport Licence to Nigeria Air

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has presented Air Transport Licence (ATL) to the interim management of Nigeria Air, the proposed national carrier.

This was made known on the Instagram handle of the Ministry of Aviation @fmaviationng on Monday morning which reads, “Happening now; Presentation of Airline Transport Licence (ATL) to Interim Board of Nigeria Air.”

An ATL is one of the licenses received by airlines before they can commence operation just as they await the Air Operators Certificate (AOC). It is usually issued as authorisation to airlines to provide scheduled and non-scheduled services.

Nigeria Air Limited had in April 2022 applied to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for a license to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services.

The company said this in a public notice as part of the requirements for granting an Air Operating Licence. The notice stated that any person or organisation with objection should make it known before 28 days expire.

“This is to inform the general public that Messrs Nigeria Air Limited has applied to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the grant of an Air Transport License (ATL) to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services within and outside Nigeria,” the notice reads.

In April that the NCAA disclosed that the AOC of Nigeria Air, the planned national carrier is in process.

Musa Nuhu, the director-general of NCAA, said the promoters of Nigeria Air have applied for AOC and the process is still ongoing.

Nuhu said he has no assurances yet on when the license would be issued because, like all other airlines that apply for AOC, there are some issues that are not completely under the purview of the NCAA such as seeking security clearance for the applicant