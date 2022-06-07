Adebayo Obajemu

Oando Plc , a major oil drilling company on Monday stated that its clean energy arm had signed a deal with Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) to supply the renewable energy that will eases the deployment of electric mass transit buses, charging centres and supporting charging infrastructure.

According to Oando statement, Clean Energy Limited agreed to the public-private partnership arrangement late in April.

The deal is providing facility for the attainment of Lagos State Government’s goal of rolling out an electric vehicle infrastructure system that will in turn guarantee a megacity road transport system that is sustainable.

Lagos, Africa’s largest city by population, is projected to be home to 100 million people by 2100, four times more than the current number of its residents. That could make it the world’s most populous city.

According to the State’s commissioner for Transport, Frederick Oladehinde “With an understanding that transportation is a key emitter of greenhouse gases in Nigeria, we developed a strategy to cut greenhouse gases by 50 per cent.”

The deal is expected to reduce the transport burden of Lagosians.