Christy Ucheibe, Super Falcons forward, has celebrated scoring her first goal for the Nigerian team in their 2-0 victory over Botswana on Thursday night at the Women’s African Nations Cup holding in Morocco.

Ucheibe who came in for Rita Chikwelu before the commencement of the second half, doubled the Falcons’ lead on 48 minutes with a superb header.

With the Falcons awarded a corner kick Ucheibe rose to head in Toni Payne’s swung in effort.

It is the first win for the champions who now move up second behind already qualified South Africa.

Reacting to the win, Ucheibe expressed delight for playing her part in helping the team record their first win.

She wrote on Twitter handle:”I am so proud to have scored my first goal for the Super Falcons and helped the team secure this important victory.”

The Falcons who are in group C, will round up the group phase against Burundi on Sunday