Awoniyi's strike earns Nottingham Forest historic victory

Goal by Nigerian forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, earned Nottingham Forest their first Premier League win in almost three decades.

Ben Johnson’s clearance came off the Nigerian’s knee and rolled across the line to send Forest fans into a frenzy. That goal came in the second minute of added time in the first half.

Forest and West Ham started the day with zero points, as both had lost their opening day fixtures 2-0; Forest away at Newcastle and West Ham at home to the league defending champions Manchester City