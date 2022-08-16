Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte charged with misconduct

English Football Association has charged both Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel with misconduct following Sunday’s contentious derby between Tottenham and Chelsea.

During the match that ended in 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, the two coaches were involved in several altercations before being sent off for an incident involving their post-match handshake.

The FA has confirmed in a statement that the two have been charged with “improper behavior” at the end of the game.

“Following the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022, both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.

“Following the conclusion of the game, both managers are accused of inappropriate behavior.

“Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have until Thursday, August 18, 2022, to submit their responses.”