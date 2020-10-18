By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola has said, the hoodlums that attacked him yesterday are not Endsars protesters but political thugs.

The governor stated this while making live broadcast to the people of the state on Sunday morning.

According to him, the rate at which the hoodlums mastermind the attack shows that it has political undertone .

The governor said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the commando style with which the assailants carried out their attack leaves no one in doubt that it was deliberate and pre-planned. However, not the genuine protesters resulted to violence

“And the preliminary investigation further revealed that no live bullet was fired at the rampaging political thugs. Not even one canister of teargas was fired. Therefore, no life was lost at the scene of the incident. I was properly evacuated to safety

“My entourage and I had joined protesters from Alekuwodo area to Olaiya Junction chanting solidarity songs and encouraging them along the way. During the course of my address to the protesters to reiterate our cooperation and support, political thugs hijacked the exercise and hurled stones and dangerous weapons at us and vandalised several cars in my convoy”

Oyetola who debunked the alleged shooting by his protocols and killed 2 of the protesters said, the claim was untrue as the first death recorded occured around 12noon long before he got to the scene of the protest.

“Regrettably, two lives were reportedly lost. While sympathizing with the families of the diseased, it must however be noted that one of the said deaths which was caused by a lone motorcycle accident occurred around 12noon, long before I got to the protest ground”

“The second death was said to have occurred around Ayepe, about 5 kilometers away from Olaiya where we held the protest”

“I have directed that the incidents be properly investigated with a view to ascertaining the cause of the deaths”

“By this week, we shall be setting up a Judicial Panel of Enquiry in line with the directive of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to investigate all related cases of abuse and brutality by the disbanded SARS. This panel will also be investigating yesterday’s attack’

“What happened on Saturday is objectionable, unacceptable and a blight to the Omoluabi ethos that the State of Osun stands for”

“Attempt on the life of the governor cannot be planned by the youths who constituted over 60 per cent of the voters that elected us into office and have embarked on successful and peaceful road walks with us several times in the past”

“Osun youths who are the original #EndSARS protesters have travelled the road of building a better Osun with us and we have been on the lane of delivering a better and prosperous Osun together. This assassination attempt cannot come from them”

“Our Administration had identified with the youths from Day One of the protest in the belief that protest is a legitimate right of the citizenry and a core component of democracy. On the day one of the protest, Senior Government Officials were at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park to identify with and later address the protesters”

“Also, Senior Officers of the Government addressed them at the Gate of the State Secretariat, Abere, on the fourth day to identify with the protesters, pledged our solidarity to their cause and promised to deliver their demands to the President. Those demands have since been met by Mr. President”

“The protesters had engaged in peaceful demonstration for the first two days before it was later hijacked in the last five days. In fact, we had cause to raise the alarm last Wednesday to the effect that the protest had been hijacked” Oyetola concluded.