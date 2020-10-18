…describes act as barbaric

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has condemned the attack on Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s convoy by suspected political thugs who hijacked the peaceful protest by youths against police brutality in Osogbo, the state capital.

The Commissioner’s reaction is contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Finance, Dr Wale Tijani and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday.

Oyebamiji who described the attack on the Governor as barbaric and unnecessary, expressed disapointment that a peaceful protest by youths against police brutality in the country has been hijacked by political thugs.

While enjoining the protesters to exercise caution in the cause of the protest, Oyebamiji also used the statement to condole with families of those who lost their lives during the protest.

The statement reads, “It is highly barbaric that political thugs in Osun have hijacked the peaceful protest by youths against police brutality and used the opportunity to attack our dear Governor who went to speak with the protesters.

“The Governor feels and understands the plight of the protesting youths against police brutality across the country and that’s why he went into their midst to address them, but it is unfortunate that some callous individuals went ahead to organise political thugs to attack the Governor’s convoy.

“Our Governor is a peaceful and understanding man who knows that peaceful protest and association is a fundamental right of every citizen, he understands the plight of the protesting youths.

“I call on security agencies to hunt down the individuals who carried out this barbaric act and bring them to justice immediately, i also condole with the families of those who lost their lives in the heat of the protest yesterday”.