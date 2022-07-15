Muslim-Muslim ticket: Focus should be on competence - Shettima

Kashim Shettima, All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, has said Nigerians should look beyond religion when electing leaders.

Shettima’s nomination as Bola Tinubu’s running mate has drawn criticism from the public because both of them are Muslims.

Speaking on Friday when he hosted an APC group led by Mohammed Hassan, a former Nigerian ambassador to the US, at his home, the former Borno governor said the task before him and Tinubu is to transform the country.

The vice-presidential candidate added that there is no plan by Tinubu to Islamise the country.

“Now, we are in the knowledge-driven age, in other clans, people are talking of nanotechnology, biotechnology, and quick data and of artificial intelligence, while we are busy here talking about herdsmen, farmers/herders clash, rural banditry, kidnapping, battling with Boko Haram and talking about religious mix,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“The task before us is to transform this nation into a just and fair society where everyone will have a sense of belonging. We should learn to accommodate and embrace each other.

“They are accusing him of an attempt to Islamise the country. Has he started with Islamising his own family?

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yes, his running mate might be a Muslim, but his life mate for over 40 years is not only a Christian, but a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“He did not enforce his own Islamic faith on his own children. He was the first governor to hand over mission schools to the owners, and he has groomed people from all walks of life.”

On his part, Hassan said they were in Shettima’s home to inform him of an upcoming town hall meeting where the APC candidates can discuss their plans for Nigeria.