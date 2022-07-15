The presidency has denied receiving advisory from the Department of State Service (DSS) against Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reports had emerged on Friday to the effect that the intelligence agency warned the President Muhammadu Buhari government against Muslim-Muslim ticket, noting that it would trigger crisis in the country.

Recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, had picked Kashim Shettima, former Borno State governor as his running mate, a decision that continues to stir up controversy.

The presidency in a statement on Friday night, said the report of the advisory against the ticket by the DSS is false and fabricated by online newspaper seeking to sow division.

“We wish to advise well-meaning Nigerians to ignore a laughably puerile report by an apparently-pirate online newspaper seeking to sow division and chaos on the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the Running Mate of our Party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement said.

“The story that there is a DSS report that has been presented to the President on the APC Running Mate is FALSE. No such report exists.

“The so-called newspaper making the claim is like a deadly virus. Nigerians are advised to stay safe by keeping away from its toxic reports.”