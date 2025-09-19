Connect with us

NEC approves nationwide rollout of NASENI solar irrigation pumps
Nigerian man in UK indicted for $235,000 cyber fraud targeting US university

Jim Ovia raises Zenith Bank stake to 14.12% after N350bn hybrid offer

FG promises Nigerians passports within 7 days of application

FG launches unified ERP portal to modernise management of polytechnics, technical institutions

Dangote accuses fuel marketers of pushing for N75 price hike, rejects demand

AfDB invests $25m in TCX to boost local currency financing in Africa

Tunji-Ojo lists gains as Nigeria ends multi-centre passport production after 62 years

FAAC disburses record N2.23trn in August, highest revenue allocation in Nigeria’s history

NECO probes mass cheating in 13 states as 2025 SSCE results are released

NEC approves nationwide rollout of NASENI solar irrigation pumps

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved the nationwide deployment of solar-powered irrigation pumps developed by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), ahead of the 2025 dry-season farming cycle.

The decision, taken at NEC’s 152nd meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, underscores confidence in NASENI’s capacity to provide homegrown, energy-efficient technologies that tackle Nigeria’s food security challenges.

For years, farmers across the country have relied on costly, fuel-powered pumps for irrigation. The NASENI-designed solar pumps are intended to serve as affordable, sustainable alternatives, helping to cut costs, boost yields, and improve rural livelihoods.

NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, hailed NEC’s resolution as a vote of confidence in the agency’s mandate.

“NEC’s decision is a strong endorsement of our ability to deliver energy-efficient, homegrown solutions that will boost food production, lower costs for farmers, and secure livelihoods,” he said. “Special appreciation goes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the continuous support, ensuring NASENI remains at the forefront of advancing his administration’s reforms on industrialization, technology transfer, and food security.”

To ensure immediate mass production and distribution, NEC directed the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to work out funding modalities for the rollout.

NEC approves nationwide rollout of NASENI solar irrigation pumps

From Right: Vice President Kashim Shettima and Executive Vice Chairman, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Suleiman Halilu and Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff F. O. Oborevwor inspecting the Agency’s electric tricycles during the 152nd meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

The endorsement highlights NASENI’s role in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in advancing industrialisation, technology transfer, and sustainable solutions aimed at national prosperity.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

