NEC approves nationwide rollout of NASENI solar irrigation pumps

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved the nationwide deployment of solar-powered irrigation pumps developed by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), ahead of the 2025 dry-season farming cycle.

The decision, taken at NEC’s 152nd meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, underscores confidence in NASENI’s capacity to provide homegrown, energy-efficient technologies that tackle Nigeria’s food security challenges.

For years, farmers across the country have relied on costly, fuel-powered pumps for irrigation. The NASENI-designed solar pumps are intended to serve as affordable, sustainable alternatives, helping to cut costs, boost yields, and improve rural livelihoods.

NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, hailed NEC’s resolution as a vote of confidence in the agency’s mandate.

“NEC’s decision is a strong endorsement of our ability to deliver energy-efficient, homegrown solutions that will boost food production, lower costs for farmers, and secure livelihoods,” he said. “Special appreciation goes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the continuous support, ensuring NASENI remains at the forefront of advancing his administration’s reforms on industrialization, technology transfer, and food security.”

To ensure immediate mass production and distribution, NEC directed the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to work out funding modalities for the rollout.

The endorsement highlights NASENI’s role in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in advancing industrialisation, technology transfer, and sustainable solutions aimed at national prosperity.