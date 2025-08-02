2027: North East APC youths caution Tinubu against replacing Shettima

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Parliament, North-East Zone, has cautioned against what it termed rumours circulating about the potential substitution of Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 general election.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in Bauchi, the group’s chairman, Kabiru Kobi, noted that such a move would not only be detrimental to the party’s unity but could also threaten President Bola Tinubu’s chances of re-election.

Kobi stated that the rumours around Shettima’s possible replacement has created disquiet within the APC, potentially leading to internal strife that could work against the party’s prospects in the next general election.

He implored party stakeholders to learn from past mistakes and avoid internal conflicts that could lead to implosion, citing the Peoples Democratic Party’s loss in 2015 as a cautionary tale.

According to him, the APC Youth Parliament fully supports the Tinubu-Shettima ticket in 2027, describing the duo as “tested and trusted.”

He said “We want to state it unequivocally clear that any attempt to reconfigure the joint ticket of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima in 2027 will only bring resentment that could linger beyond the elections, with negative reverberations capable of affecting the party’s success.

“It is far from hidden that the ghost of the PDP’s past actions still haunts the party today — history has little patience for those who choose to ignore its lessons.

Kobi further noted that, “At this juncture, we wish to inform His Excellency, our popular and charismatic leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that the calculated attacks are not truly aimed at the Vice President but at you. What these assailants are trying to achieve by this hypocrisy is to replace Kashim Shettima with someone of a fragile political reputation.

“They know fully well that the Vice President would pacify his supporters to leave everything to God, and that would leave you to face the wrath of the Nigerian populace. This is because — in His just nature — God dislikes injustice.”