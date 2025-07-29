A former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is within his right to either retain Vice President Kashim Shettima or select a different person as his running mate for the 2027 Presidential Elections.

Speaking on matter as a guest on Channels Television on Monday, Sheriff stated that Tinubu has the right to determine his running mate in 2027.

“It is just some young members of the political party who are angry because Vice President Kashim Shettima’s name must be mentioned I don’t think that has called for any rowdiness,” he said.

“The president has the exclusive right of who becomes his running mate any day, anytime, because the way he picked him as his running mate, if he wants to pick him again, he will pick them. So it’s not for people to tell the president what he wants to do or what he should not do.”

Recall that there have been growing controversies surrounding Tinubu’s relationship with Shettima. As the 2027 polls draw nearer, Nigerians are watching whether Tinubu will continue with Shettima as his running mate, as he did in 2023.

Some pundits have said that the relationship between the first and second citizens of the country has gone bad, while others have pointed out that Tinubu has a habit of changing his running mates during elections, citing his history as governor of Lagos State.

Amid this, some politicians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) denied these controversies, assuring Nigerians that all is well between the President and Vice President.

However, there was a ruckus during the APC summit in Gombe when governors under the umbrella of the APC endorsed Tinubu as the party’s flag bearer of the party for the 2027 polls and omitted Shettima.

When asked about the claims that people are coming between Tinubu and Shettima, Sheriff said he does not pay attention to businesses that are not his.

“I told you from the beginning of the program that most of the time I live outside Nigeria, even today, as I’m talking to you, I flew in today, so I don’t pay attention to businesses that are not mine,” he noted.