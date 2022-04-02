Cameroon will face Brazil Serbia and Switzerland in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, just as Senegal will battle host nation Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Ghana will look to overcome Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea, while Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles will confront France, Peru or UAE or Australia, Denmark.

Morocco, on the other hand, will face Belgium, Canada and 2018 finalists, Croatia, according to Friday’s group stage draw.

Below is the full draw:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales or Scotland or Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru or UAE or Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica or New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

— World Cup finals to be played from November 21 to December 18

— Intercontinental playoffs to be contested on June 13-14 in Qatar:

i) Winner of United Arab Emirates v Australia face Peru

ii) New Zealand v Costa Rica

— European playoffs to be held in June on dates to be announced

