Arsenal’s Thomas Partey charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault in UK

Ghanaian international and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been formally charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by the UK’s Metropolitan Police.

According to authorities, the alleged offences occurred between 2021 and 2022 and involve three separate women. The charges include two counts of rape involving the first complainant, three counts of rape involving a second woman, and one count of sexual assault involving a third.

The 31-year-old footballer is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5, where he will respond to the allegations.

In a statement on Thursday, Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), confirmed the charges, emphasising that the decision followed a thorough review of evidence presented by the Metropolitan Police.

“The CPS has today authorised the prosecution of Thomas Partey for multiple counts of rape, following careful examination of a detailed file of evidence. Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers involved in the investigation to determine the appropriate charges,” Narwal said.

She stressed that Partey, like any defendant, is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and cautioned against public commentary that could compromise the legal process.

“These criminal proceedings are now active, and the defendant has a right to a fair trial. While public interest in this case is understandably high, it is crucial that there is no reporting or online discussion that could risk prejudicing the judicial process,” she added.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid in 2020 in a high-profile transfer, has played a key role in Mikel Arteta’s midfield setup. He has also been a regular fixture in the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars.

Arsenal FC and Partey’s legal representatives are yet to release official statements regarding the charges.