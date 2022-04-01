Buhari appoints Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson as NBC board member

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has appointed Dr. Peter Afunanya, spokesperson for the Department of State Services (DSS), as a member of the governing board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Afunanya, by his appointment, will be representing the DSS on the board of NBC, a corporation that regulates and controls the broadcasting industry in the country.

The senior intelligence officer was inducted into the board on Thursday, alongside other members, by the Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Obasanjo Hall, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

The appointment is for a period of three years, renewable for the same period.

Afunanya holds a Bachelor of Arts B.A (Hons) degree in English from the Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu; a Master’s degree in the same field from the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), another Master’s Degree in Peace and Strategic Studies from the University of Ilorin, as well as a Ph.D. in Security and Strategic Studies, Nasarawa State University.