Ghana sack Chris Hughton after AFCON group stage elimination
Sports

Published

5 hours ago

on

Ghana have sacked Chris Hughton as Back Stars head coach after elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the group stage.

Hughton’s side failed to win any of their three group-stage matches at AFCON, picking up just two points and finishing third in Group B in Ivory Coast.

Despite Monday’s disappointing 2-2 draw against Mozambique, where they conceded twice in added time, Ghana had a chance of qualifying for the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

But Cameroon’s 3-2 win over The Gambia earlier on Tuesday then saw four-time AFCON champions Ghana knocked out.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to announce that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the senior national team with immediate effect,” a GFA statement late on Tuesday read.

“The executive council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.

“The Ghana Football Association will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.”

