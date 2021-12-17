In a development that has baffled the family of Dr. Michael Okpara, premiere of the old Eastern Region, first son of the family, Nnawuihe Okpara, has reportedly passed on about few days hours to mother’s burial.

Nnawuihe, a Houston, Texas, United States of America based Aeronautic Engineer, was said to have died following a brief illness in the country he has lived for many years.

His death which was reported on Wednesday comes as preparation for his mother, Adanma’s burial scheduled for Saturday, December 18, is in top gear.

Lady Adanma who passed away in August at 99, is slated to be buried in their country home, Umuegwu Okpuala in Ohuhu Clan, Umuahia North LGA of Abia State on Saturday

The arrangement for the burial, the now late Nnawuihe was reported to be coordinating as the family’s first son before his death.

He was a specialist in Heat Conversion and had worked with many airlines in the United States before his death.

Before moving to the United States in 1972, the late Nnawuihe was an air officer in the Biafran Army.

He was born in 1948 and was married with three children