By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

It was another feather to the cap of Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji as he was on Thursday inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Osun Council, in recognition of his meritorious service to society.

Inducted alongside Mr Oyebamiji were: the APC chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sammya Nigeria LTD, Engineer Adigun Sammy Oreoluwa and the Pioneer Chairman of NUJ in Osun state, late Comrade Lekan Awoyemi.

The well attended program had in attendance the Royal father of the day, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja 11 who was represented by the Elerefe of Irefe, Oba Oluwamayowa Fayemi, the Olubosi of Ifetedo, Oba Akinola Akinrera among other eminent personalities.

Also in attendance was the state ALGON Chairman, Hon. Samuel Idowu, among other top politicians in the state.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the occasion, Prince Kayode Adedire described Mr Bola Oyebamiji as a worthy recipient of the honour going by his antecedents in the society, as he has through his selfless service touched many lives positively.

He added that the Osun Commissioner for Finance has demonstrated an uncommon zeal and commitment to assist Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in turning around the economic fortunes of the state in such a short time despite the harsh economic realities facing the world.

“Though I don’t have a close relationship with Hon. Bola Oyebamiji, I always hear about what he does and how good he has been to people and especially the Osun Council of the NUJ, I am also very impressed with his professionalism in the running of Osun Ministry of Finance. I can say he is deserving of the honour,” he said.

“I also congratulate the Chairman of Osun APC, Prince Adegboyega Famodun on his induction into the NUJ hall of fame, he is equally deserving of the honour as well as other eminent personalities who have been inducted into the hall fame here today.”

Guest lecturer at the event, Professor Wasiu Ademola Oyedokun of Federal University, Oye Ekiti who spoke on the topic “Vote Trading, Implication and prospect of democracy in Nigeria” urged Nigerians against vote buying and selling, stressing that the implication is negative for the country.

Responding shortly after receiving the honour, Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji who was represented at the occasion by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Finance, Dr Wale Tijani said the induction into the NUJ hall of fame is a great honour and a call to do more for the development of the society.

