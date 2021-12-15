The remains of Lady Adanma Okpara, wife of Dr M.l Okpara, the Premier of the defunct Eastern Region of Nigeria, will be committed to mother earth on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Mrs. Okpara who passed away on August 22, 2021 at the age of 99 years, will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the mausoleum in their compound after a burial service which will start by 10.00am at Williams Memorial Secondary School, Afugiri, Ohuhu, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, according to a communication from the Central Burial Committee.

The late Mrs. Okpara was a strong pillar behind her husband during the political days of the 1950s and 1960s.