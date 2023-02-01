Ohuhu awake to memory of M.I. Okpara as Alex Otti visits

The campaign train of Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, rumbled back on track after one week of suspension to honour the memory of the PDP candidate, Late Professor Eleazar Uche Ikonne.

Prof Ikonne died last week, Wednesday, January 25, after suffering multiple heart attacks, according to a statement by his son, Dr. Uche-Ikonne Chikezie.

Otti picked up his campaign tour with a visit to the Ohuhu axis of Umuahia North Local Government, where he met with leaders, stakeholders and the people of Ohuhu, a community that produced one of the most illustrious sons of Igbo land, Dr. Michael Okpara, former Premier of Eastern Nigeria.

The rejuvenated train criss-crossed the length and breadth of Ohuhu, stopping over first at the palace of His Royal Majesty, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu (Oloko), the Diawa of Umudiawa Kingdom and Chairman of Ohuhu Council of Traditional Rulers, for a courtesy call on the leaders of the land.

Eze Ofoegbu and his council of Ndi Ezes were unequivocal in their endorsement of the LP governorship candidate, who they said is fit and proper for the office of goverrnor of Abia State.

As has become customary, the traditional rulers did not mince words as they lamented the many years of misrule in Abia, evidenced in lack of basic infrastructural development and unpaid workers salaries and retirees pensions, supervised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Otti admonished the elder citizens to be of good cheer, adding that help is on the way. He said the government he will lead from May 29 will pay all outstanding arrears of salaries and pensions owed civil servants and retirees, respectively.

The front-running gubernatorial candidate carried his message of hope, redemption and rebuilding of Abia to Nkwoegwu, Okaiuga and Afougiri where the locals trooped out in large numbers to welcome him and his entourage.

On the campaign trail were Mrs. Priscilla Chidinma Otti, deputy governorship candidate, Engr Ikechukwu Emetu; State Campaign Council Coordinator of the Alex Otti Campaign Council, Hon Iheanacho Obioma; Ikwuano-Umuahia Federal Constituency candidate, Hon Obi Aguocha; Ohuhu State Constituency candidate, Hon Smart Iheoma and other members of the campaign council.