Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, have rejoiced with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday.

The Nigerian leader who was born on December 17, 1942, turned 79 today.

Celebrating him on the occasion, Atiku who was his major challenger and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2019 presidential election, wished him Allah’s continued blessings and protection.

“A very hearty birthday felicitation to President Muhammadu Buhari,” he wrote via his twitter handle. ” I pray that Almighty Allah continues to bless you with good health and vitality.”

On his part, Gbajabiamila hailed the President for the things he has done for Nigeria since he came to power in 2015, noting that such a man should be celebrated by all well-meaning Nigerians on his birthday.

The House Speaker praised Buhari for, according to him, putting Nigeria first before any other consideration, adding that Nigerians are proud of him.

“Mr President, Nigeria and Nigerians are proud of you. The way you have been steering the ship of the Nigerian state has been commendable,” he said.

“I, therefore, join millions of our compatriots to wish you a happy birthday and more years in good health.”

