The Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya, alias MC Oluomo, has denied knowledge of his indefinite suspension by the national body of the union.

Oluomo, who reacted to the news of his suspension from his position as chairman of Lagos branch through his spokesperson, Jimoh Buhari, said he had not received any letter in that regard.

Buhari who spoke to journalists on Thursday, said his principal has not received any letter to the effect of the reported suspension.

“As far as we are concerned, we are not aware of the suspension because we have not received any letter from the national leadership,” he said.

“A leader of an organisation cannot be suspended on social media. MC Oluomo is going into a meeting at the moment and he is going to chair the meeting.”

In a letter dated March 9, 2022 and signed by its General Secretary, Kabiru Yau, the NURTW had said Oluomo was been suspended indefinitely for gross misconduct amongst other offences.

Oluomo is accused of inciting members of the state chapter against the national body, a development that may be connected to a protest staged by his supporters during which they accused the union at the national level of unnecessarily interfering in the state affairs.

NURTW in the letter also directed Oluomo to immediately hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy chairman and release all property belonging to the transport body in his possession to State Secretary, in a bid to avoid any leadership vacuum in the state.

It alleged that the decision to place MC Oluomo on indefinite suspension was to prevent any breakdown of law and order after it came to its notice that he was already inciting members against the union, an act that is completely against NURTW constitution.

According to the letter, the Union promised to often ensure that the NURTW constitution remains sacrosanct and adhered to by members across the country.

“This is to convey to you that in line with Article 42 section 5, subsection I, II, III, IV, V, and VIII of the union’s constitution, you have been placed on indefinite suspension from office as State Chairman of Lagos State Council of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) with effect from March 9, 2022,” the letter read.

“Your suspension is sequel to sustained acts of insubordination and gross misconduct coupled with your clandestine plans to instigate crisis and unleash mayhem on any branch or branches of the union in Lagos state that refuses to obey your order or instructions not to accept directives from the national headquarters of the Union.

“Your orchestrated plan to attack branches that may disobey your orders aforesaid will ultimately endanger public peace and order in Lagos state. It is also very likely to threaten and/or affect the lives and property of the peace-loving people of Lagos state, particularly those doing their legitimate businesses within motor parks, hence the urgent need to take drastic actions against him.

“It is on record that you were earlier issued with queries on 25th of February 2022 and 3rd of March, 2022 respectively in which you were directed to explain the circumstances surrounding your untoward actions and to also show cause why disciplinary actions should not be taken against you for such acts of insubordination. You bluntly neglected/refuse to respond to the second query, while your response to the first query was unsatisfactory.

“In view of your suspension, you are hereby directed to hand over the mantle of leadership of the Lagos State Council to the State Deputy Chairman and also surrender all Union properties in your possession to the State Secretary of the Union forthwith.”