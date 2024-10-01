Osun CoS, Akinleye salutes Rep Bamidele Salam @55

Connect with us

Published

11 mins ago

on

Osun CoS, Akinleye salutes Rep Bamidele Salaam @55

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun state governor, has described the House of Representative Member, representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo federal constituency, Hon. Bamidele Salam, as a man of honour and integrity, whose political  pedigree cannot be quantified.

This is as he congratulate him on his 55th birthday anniversary.

Akinleye in a congratulatory message he personally signed, lauded the giant strides of Bamidele Salam in developing his federal constituency through qualitative representation, adding that his development agenda for his constituents has yielded tremendous positive results that cannot be overlooked.

He attributed his success as a federal lawmaker to his  humility and diligence, which according to him, has accorded him many accolades in and outside the state.

He said Salam is a  reliable and astute politician of core values and an embodiment of knowledge.

“I, on behalf of my family and political associates, wish to congratulate Hon. Bamidele Salam on the occasion of your 55th birthday anniversary. I pray to God almighty to bestow on you long life and prosperity to do more exploits for the development of humanity. Congratulations my big brother.”

