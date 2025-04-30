The Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has rejoiced with workers in the state on this year’s Workers’ Day celebration and urged them to continue supporting the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

This was contained in a May Day message issued and personally signed by him, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday.

According to him, celebrating workers in the state is tantamount to celebrating the successes and developmental strides of Governor Adeleke, as they are the driving force behind the administration’s achievements.

Akinleye, who described Osun workers as the best and committed partners in the progress of the PDP-led government, commended them for their selfless service and contributions to the state’s rapid development.

He acknowledged that Osun workers have created an enabling environment for the government to run an inclusive administration, stressing that without their cooperation, success would have been impossible.

“I sincerely salute the doggedness of the Osun workforce for their unwavering efforts in ensuring the smooth running and success of the current administration. Osun workers, I give kudos to you,” he said.

“Let me unequivocally state here that since the inception of this administration, you have demonstrated unalloyed support in all areas. You have provided us with a conducive environment to operate, and we have been responding in kind.”

“On this year’s May Day celebration, I celebrate your intelligence, dedication to duty, and passion for the progress of Osun State. Your commitment has made a difference, and for this, I say congratulations to you all—our esteemed workers in the state,” he concluded.